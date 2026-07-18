Tamil Nadu's power usage reaches all-time high for 3rd consecutive day

Friday's energy consumption surpassed the previous record of 473.572 MU logged on Thursday, after the state had logged 472.263 MU on Wednesday, highlighting the sustained increase in electricity demand amid persistently high temperatures.

Heatwave-like conditions, coupled with a weak Southwest Monsoon, have pushed up electricity demand during July, a period when consumption typically declines after peaking in April and May.

The state's peak power demand touched an all-time high of 21,724 MW on Tuesday. Demand remained elevated at 21,717 MW on Thursday, well above the previous record of 21,307 MW recorded on April 29, 2026.