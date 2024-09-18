Tamil Nadu's power demand sets new record high in September

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s power demand on Monday has shot up to 18,711 MW amid the hot weather and humid conditions that prevailed across the State. According to Tangedco officials, power demand has been on a steep rise over the past few days.

“The peak power demand crossed 18,711 MW on Monday. This is the first time the power demand has crossed the 18,000 MW mark in September especially when the southwest monsoon is active in the parts of the State. Last year, in September, the maximum demand recorded was 17,035 MW. The daily energy consumption also increased to 396.9 MU on Monday while last year’s highest was 365 MU,” the official said.

The official attributed the increase in the power demand to the increased usage of ACs at homes. The steep increase in demand has coincided with the dry weather and soaring temperatures by 2-4-degree Celsius above normal at a few places.

Meanwhile, the State’s solar energy absorption recorded an all-time high of 48.200 MU on Monday surpassing its previous record of 45.9 MU on September 15. “With the clear sky in most parts of the State, solar energy generation has spiked followed by an increase in the installed solar capacity,” the official said.