Tamil Nadu’s post-settlement GST revenue grows 15% till October, says Minister

CHENNAI: Countering the Opposition’s criticism over Tamil Nadu’s modest growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration D Logesh Tamilselvan on Tuesday said the State’s post-settlement GST revenue had grown 15 per cent during the current financial year up to October, with an 8 per cent increase recorded in October alone.
In a statement, the Minister said the Opposition was drawing conclusions about the State’s economic performance without distinguishing between gross GST collections and the revenue actually accruing to Tamil Nadu after the settlement of inter-State taxes.
Explaining the difference, he said gross GST collections comprised State GST (SGST), Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST). However, the entire IGST collected in Tamil Nadu did not belong to the State, as the tax collected on inter-State transactions was subsequently apportioned among States.
Tamil Nadu’s post-settlement GST revenue, he said, comprised its SGST collections and the IGST settlement apportioned to it.
He also attributed the moderation in gross collections to the GST rate rationalisation implemented in September 2025, under which tax rates on several commodities were reduced. Assessing the State’s economic performance solely on gross collection figures would, therefore, be misleading, he argued.
“Judging Tamil Nadu’s economy solely on the basis of gross GST collections is not the right approach,” he said.
Taking a political swipe at the Opposition, Tamilselvan claimed that Tamil Nadu had been in a precarious economic position over the previous five years but was now being steered towards growth under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. “Do not worry. Tamil Nadu is in good hands,” he said, expressing confidence in the Chief Minister’s leadership.