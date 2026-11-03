Tamil Nadu’s post-settlement GST revenue grows 15% till October, says Minister

In a statement, the Minister said the Opposition was drawing conclusions about the State’s economic performance without distinguishing between gross GST collections and the revenue actually accruing to Tamil Nadu after the settlement of inter-State taxes.

Explaining the difference, he said gross GST collections comprised State GST (SGST), Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST). However, the entire IGST collected in Tamil Nadu did not belong to the State, as the tax collected on inter-State transactions was subsequently apportioned among States.