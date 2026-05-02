'Tamil Nadu's online gaming rules to run parallel to Centre's framework'

"We have had separate rules and guidelines in place since 2023, and there are no changes as of now. If the Union rules are implemented, they may also have implications for the State, but currently our framework continues," Nasimuddin said.

Tamil Nadu had earlier established the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority to regulate online gaming and enforce safeguards. Under the State rules, minors below 18 years are prohibited from participating in real-money online games, with a focus on curbing addiction and financial risks.

The Union government's rules, framed under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, similarly aim to protect users particularly children and vulnerable groups from harms associated with online money gaming, including addictive design and misleading claims of quick earnings.