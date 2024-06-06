Tamil Nadu's green cover will increase to 33% in the next 10 years, says Minister Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu’s green cover will increase to 33 per cent in the next ten years, at an event for World Environment Day in Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

He highlighted the need for a green environment and advised people on various measures to protect nature.

The minister planted saplings at the hospital premises and stated that more than one lakh tree saplings were planted in 2007 in the Saidapet constituency. Each household member of every street was encouraged to plant saplings, and they were nurtured into full-grown, well-maintained trees.

“The people who planted those saplings were awarded a ‘Green Saviour’ certificate to encourage them to plant more trees. In addition, various steps have been taken to increase green space in the state. We have planned to plant 265 crore seedlings in the next ten years. It will increase the green cover from 23.7 per cent to 33 per cent,” said Subramanian.

The minister stressed the need to strengthen and preserve the pollution-free world at all costs. “This day serves as an eyeopener for many people, to spread awareness and to encourage the public from different societies and communities to protect and preserve the environment, “ he added.

The students of Stanley Medical College created awareness among the public by holding placards about preserving the environment. Several competitions were conducted, and the minister distributed prizes to the winners. Chennai Mayor R Priya, Director of Medical Education and Research Dr Sangumani, Perambur MLA RD Sekar, Royapuram MLA IDream Moorthy and members of the Eco Club of Stanley Medical College were part of the event.