Tamil Nadu’s falling Science enrolment may create more teaching jobs

CHENNAI: Here is a counterintuitive take from experts: The steady decline in enrolment in core science courses such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology may eventually create greater employment opportunities, particularly in the teaching sector.
Over the past decade, students have increasingly preferred professional and commerce-oriented programmes, especially engineering and B Com courses, believing that they offer quicker and more lucrative job careers. This shift has resulted in a sharp fall in admissions to basic science programmes in many arts and science colleges.
Academicians note that science courses were traditionally popular among students aspiring to become teachers, lecturers, and researchers. However, changing career preferences and perceptions about employment opportunities have reduced interest in these streams.
The decline has become so severe that several institutions in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu have either reduced intake or discontinued science departments due to a lack of student demand. Courses such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, botany, and zoology, which once attracted significant enrolment, are now struggling to fill available seats.
Educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi said that students pursuing science degrees with the aim of entering the teaching profession currently face a challenging recruitment process. Candidates seeking teaching positions in government schools are required to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and subsequent recruitment examinations, making the pathway more competitive.
This could be one of the reasons behind the declining interest in science courses, he said. However, he expressed confidence that the current trend may lead to increased demand for qualified science teachers in the years ahead.
“If fewer students continue to pursue science degrees, the availability of qualified teachers in subjects such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry could become a challenge in the future. This may in turn create more employment opportunities for science graduates, particularly in the teaching sector,” he observed.
The trend is also linked to the large number of vacancies that remain unfilled across educational institutions. In government arts and science colleges alone, more than 6,000 faculty posts are vacant. Similarly, government schools have around 15,000 vacant teaching positions. Academicians say these vacancies, combined with declining enrolment in science programmes, could eventually result in a shortage of qualified teachers, thereby increasing the demand for graduates from core science disciplines.
They also stress that students should not underestimate the importance of basic sciences, as subjects such as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry continue to form the foundation of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and other advanced scientific fields.
According to experts, although science courses are witnessing a decline in popularity today, students choosing these disciplines may find themselves benefiting from improved employment prospects in the future as educational institutions seek qualified teachers and faculty members to fill growing vacancies.