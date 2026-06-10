Tamil Nadu’s falling Science enrolment may create more teaching jobs

Over the past decade, students have increasingly preferred professional and commerce-oriented programmes, especially engineering and B Com courses, believing that they offer quicker and more lucrative job careers. This shift has resulted in a sharp fall in admissions to basic science programmes in many arts and science colleges.

Academicians note that science courses were traditionally popular among students aspiring to become teachers, lecturers, and researchers. However, changing career preferences and perceptions about employment opportunities have reduced interest in these streams.