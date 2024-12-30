Tamil Nadu's entries in central vaccination portal U-WIN staggers at 3%

CHENNAI: The U-WIN platform captures every vaccination event of pregnant women and children under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP). However, the data entry on U-WIN by Tamil Nadu stands at a meagre 3 per cent due to continued data entry on the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) platform.

U-WIN enables the beneficiaries to receive vaccination services easily in any part of the country with various citizen-centric features like self-registration, QR-based digital vaccination certificate, SMS alerts and inter-region operability.

The vaccination data is captured regardless of the location and migration of the beneficiaries, helping to overcome the various limitations posed by the architecture of individual State-level applications such as the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has requested the Union Government to provide provisions to link the UWIN portal with PICME software and enable provision for generating reports from the U-WIN portal, including vaccination certificates.

The district health officers and corporation health officers have also been instructed to boost the U-WIN platform and were informed to instruct all institutions and all Village Health Nurses and Urban Health Nurses to use the U-WIN portal for the activities carried out under routine immunisation.

The refresher training by project officers for medical officers, vaccinators, mobilisers, cold chain handlers, ASHAs, and staff nurses is being held, and the pending eight sessions are to be held by District Health Officers before Tuesday. Vaccinators are instructed to use the U-WIN platform to conduct vaccination sessions and ensure immunisation data is entered on the same day or by 5 pm the following day.

District health officials are also instructed to ensure that all the other service providers under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services should utilise the same U-WIN portal whenever they provide vaccination services under the Universal Immunisation Programme - either the birth doses or the subsequent doses - to achieve 100 per cent usage of UWIN for all Routine Immunisation entries for both institutional and outreach sessions.

The private hospitals have also been instructed to utilise the same U-WIN portal whenever they provide birth doses of vaccines.