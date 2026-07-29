Tamil Nadu’s debts cross Rs 10-lakh cr mark, tops states

Its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to rise to Rs 35.29 lakh crore, making it India's second-largest economy after Maharashtra, while per capita income has also grown faster than the rise in borrowings.

Data tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the Union Finance Ministry shows Tamil Nadu's outstanding debt is estimated at Rs 10,42,858 crore in 2025-26 (Budget Estimates), making it the only State to cross the Rs 10-lakh crore mark. Maharashtra follows with Rs 9,37,160 crore, Uttar Pradesh with Rs 8,83,977 crore, Karnataka with Rs 8,14,278 crore, and West Bengal with Rs 7,90,238 crore.