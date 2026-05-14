Tamil Nadu's debt on CM Vijay's radar at review meet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Finance and Industries departments as part of a series of high-level meetings with senior officials after assuming office.
During the review meeting with Finance Department officials, the Chief Minister was briefed on the State's financial position and ongoing fiscal commitments.
Vijay had earlier announced that the government would release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances, covering the period of the previous administration, after taking charge as Chief Minister.
Sources said officials explained the State's revenue position, expenditure commitments and debt-related details during the meeting.
Later, the Chief Minister held discussions with officials of the Industries Department and reviewed the status of industrial investments in the State.
He also enquired about employment opportunities generated through new industrial projects and ongoing investment proposals in the State.
Senior bureaucrats from the Finance and Industries departments participated in the review meetings held at the Secretariat.