Tamil Nadu's daily power consumption climbs to fresh record 473.57 MU as heatwave persists

The intensity of the heat was reflected in the departure from normal maximum temperatures, which exceeded 4 degrees Celsius at several places. Tiruthani and Udhagamandalam recorded the highest positive departure of 4.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Chennai Airport and Vellore at 4.3 degrees Celsius each.

Chennai's Nungambakkam was 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal, Kodaikanal 3.2 degrees Celsius, and Madurai Airport 3.0 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

The State's peak power demand stood at 21,717 MW on Thursday, marginally lower than the all-time high of 21,724 MW recorded on Tuesday. The demand had reached 21,520 MW on Wednesday after surpassing the earlier record of 21,629 MW registered on July 13. Before this week's surge, the previous all-time high peak demand was 21,307 MW, logged on April 29, 2026.

Power sector officials attributed the sustained rise in electricity demand to the weak Southwest Monsoon, compounded by El Niño-induced atmospheric subsidence that has prolonged heatwave conditions across Tamil Nadu. The official added that air-conditioner usage has increased significantly throughout the day as people sought relief from the persistent heat, contributing to the record electricity consumption.