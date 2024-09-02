Tamil Nadu’s curriculum fares worse than NCERT, says Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday said the quality of the state curriculum is much worse compared to the one framed by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT).

Delivering a keynote address at the centenary year celebration of KTCT-aided primary school and KTCT girls’ higher secondary school in Chetpet, Ravi said, “The State Board’s curriculum in Tamil Nadu is much worse compared to the NCERT.”

I visited various higher education institutions and interacted with many students in Tamil Nadu. They have less knowledge about emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics. I came to know that their intellectual ability was also low.”

Lauding the contribution of women, Ravi said women should play an important role in the development of Bharat. “For the first time in a thousand years, a miracle has taken place in history, leading to the birth of a new India. Our dreams are budding,” he said. He asked school students to get introduced to modern entrepreneurship.

“The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bharat. There is great energy, great personality, great passion in the country. In 2047, when the centenary of Independence Day is celebrated, India will become a superpower. The contribution of women’s power is essential for that, “ he noted.