Tamil Nadu's coconut farmers in distress over delay in purchase of copra

According to the coconut farmers, the NAFED has yet to commence the annual procurement of copra from April to May this year, leading to the private players' intrusion into the market and the procurement of the copra at a slashed price.

“While the support price of NAFED has been fixed at Rs 120 per kg of copra, the private players had fixed it at up to Rs 150 per kg. The farmers had shown interest in providing copra to the private players this year. As the NAFED had not shown interest in procurement, the copras were discoloured and citing the colour, the private players slashed the prices up to Rs 120 per kg, affecting the farmers immensely,” said EV Gandhi, the president of East Coast Coconut Farmers Association.