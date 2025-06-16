Tamil Nadu's 61-day annual fishing ban ends; fishermen return to sea in mechanised boats

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu government's annual 61-day fishing ban came to an end on Monday, with fishermen in Thoothukudi resuming their activities by venturing into the sea in mechanised boats.

The ban, which began on April 15, is enforced annually along the Indian coastline during the monsoon season to protect fish during their breeding period.

The ban covers the Bay of Bengal, the Palk Bay, and the Gulf of Mannar regions.

The seasonal suspension is part of the government's initiative to conserve marine resources and increase fisheries. The ban helps replenish fish stocks, allowing them to spawn and grow, which ultimately benefits the fishing industry and the ecosystem.

While the ban may cause fishermen short-term economic losses, it contributes to long-term sustainability and increased fishery productivity. The fishing ban helps maintain the health of marine ecosystems, supports biodiversity, and ensures a stable income source for fishermen in the long run.

However, the ban has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of local fishing communities, particularly those facing poverty and restrictions due to reported violations by the Sri Lankan Navy.

These fishermen are unable to access traditional fishing grounds for extended periods, leaving them without employment and income during the suspension.

To mitigate the impact, the state government announced that Rs 8,000 per fishing family would be provided as relief during the suspension period. Fishermen, however, have urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the suspension relief to Rs 15000, citing rising living costs and economic distress.