Tamil Nadu’s 3-day training program in AI-web designing starts March 4

The web designing course, which begins tomorrow (March 4), will cover essential aspects of website design and development, including the fundamentals of HTML and CSS, responsive web design principles, UI and UX basics for user-friendly websites, and an introduction to hosting and domain setup.

It will focus on practical skill development through hands-on training. Participants will be trained in designing static websites, creating layouts using CSS, image optimisation and web graphics basics, and publishing a live demo website.