Tamil Nadu’s 3-day training program in AI-web designing starts March 4

CHENNAI: The state-run Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute-TN (EDII-TN) will conduct short-term training programmes on AI-enabled web designing and social media marketing for students at its Guindy campus this week.
The web designing course, which begins tomorrow (March 4), will cover essential aspects of website design and development, including the fundamentals of HTML and CSS, responsive web design principles, UI and UX basics for user-friendly websites, and an introduction to hosting and domain setup.
It will focus on practical skill development through hands-on training. Participants will be trained in designing static websites, creating layouts using CSS, image optimisation and web graphics basics, and publishing a live demo website.
The course is designed to prepare candidates for entry-level web designer positions, freelance website development assignments, and internship opportunities in IT firms. It will also offer guidance on entrepreneurial pathways, including starting freelance web design services, developing websites for small enterprises, and building digital service-based businesses.
Training programme in social media marketing begins today and goes on till March 5. The intensive, hands-on course aims to equip participants with execution-ready digital marketing skills. It will focus on strategy, content systems, paid media, analytics, AI tools, and real-world campaign execution.
Upon completion, participants are expected to independently plan, execute and optimise social media campaigns, create platform-specific content, run basic paid advertisements, use analytics for decision-making, apply AI tools effectively, and pursue internships, freelancing assignments or entry-level roles in the digital marketing domain.