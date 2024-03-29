Tamil Nadu’s 120-yr ‘Grand Old Party’ with 55 members

CHENNAI: Of the 6.23 crore people who are eligible to vote for the upcoming general election in Tamil Nadu, as many as 55 are aged above 120, show data from the Election Commission of India. In all, 5,537 are aged 100 or above, it added.

As per the data, 2,06,574 voters are aged above 90, of whom 99,439 are male voters and 1,07,128 are female voters. Also, 14,44,851 are aged above 80, it revealed.

roll of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls 2024 published in October 2023 had put the total number of voters aged above 100 at more than 16,300 - 15,788 aged between 100 and 109, 381 between 110 and 119, and 137 aged above 120.

Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo had told the media on Tuesday that the commis- sion has received more than seven lakh requests from those above 85 years and differently abled persons.

Voters between 30-49 hold the key Of the 6,23,33,925 voters in the State, nearly 1.29 crore persons are aged between 30 and 39, while 1.37 crore are in the 40 to 49 category. That is, almost 43 per cent of the electorate are aged between 30 and 49 years, who would play a significant role in the outcome of the general elections. According to the data, the trend of women voters outnumbering men continued in the State. There are 3,17,19,665 female voters as against 3,06,05,793 male. Majority of the women voters fell in the age group of 40 to 49 (69,92,094 voters).

This was followed by electors aged 50 to 59 years (1,10,51,484) and 20 to 29 years category (1,10,17,679). There are 10,92,420 voters aged 18 to 19 years, the first-time voters. Unlike in other age ranges, women accounted for the least numbers in this group (5,07,113 girls as against 5,85,153 boys). There are a total of 8,467 third-gender persons. The numbers, according to activists, indicate that more transpersons were left out.