Tamil Nadu’s 10 new rail projects spent just 31% of funds last year; allocation for 2026-27 slashed

"If the allocation and spending is this low, even the land acquisition process cannot be initiated. It shows the Southern Railway has no interest in getting things done," said Dayanand Krishnan, who obtained the RTI information.

For 2026-27, Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai, Attipattu-Puttur, and Chennai-Mahabalipuram-Cuddalore, which were brought to life after remaining on the ice for long, have been given only Rs 1 crore each, while Erode-Palani has received nil. Despite accounting for most of last year's spending, Tindivanam-Nagari line has received lesser allocation – to Rs 334.7 crore from Rs 347.7 crore.

The 10 new-line projects together cover 870.78 km and have an estimated cost of Rs 16,841.34 crore. Only Rs. 497.57 crore has been provided for 2026-27, which works out to only 2.95% of the estimated project cost.