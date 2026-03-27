Tamil Nadu: Youth gets life for assault on woman

COIMBATORE: The Ooty Mahila Court on Friday awarded life term to a youth for sexually assaulting a 45 year old woman in 2024.
According to the prosecution, the victim from Ooty, got separated from her husband due to domestic issues and was residing with her son, while her daughter got married and settled elsewhere. On August 6, 2024, she was returning from work around 8pm, when a youth intercepted her and forcibly raped her.
She then got admitted in Ooty GH for treatment and lodged a complaint with police. After an inquiry, the Ooty police nabbed Sathish Kumar (25). Following trial, the court awarded life term to the accused, who was then sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.