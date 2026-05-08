Tamil Nadu: Youth dies as bike rams into traffic circle

On the night of the incident, he was travelling on his motorcycle from Kelambakkam towards Mamallapuram on OMR Road. Near the roundabout at the junction where the bypass road branches off at Kalavakkam near Tiruporur, he suddenly lost control and crashed into the traffic circle. He sustained severe head injuries and suffered a fracture in his left leg and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Pallikaranai traffic police rushed to the spot and sent Vikram’s body to Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are investigating further.