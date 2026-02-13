Tamil Nadu: Youth arrested for throwing country-bombs after being denied carrom game

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident of rage, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hurling country-made bombs at a group of youths who refused to let him join their carrom game near Madurantakam late Thursday night.
According to police, the incident occurred in Karunkuzhi Padavettamman Koil Street. A group of local youths were playing carrom when the accused, identified as Pugazhendi, arrived in an intoxicated state and demanded to be included in the game.
Sources say the group refused to let him play, as he had a history of causing damage to the carrom board whenever he lost while under the influence. Enraged, Pugazhendi left the spot only to return an hour later with a bag. He reportedly pulled out four country-made bombs and hurled them at the group in quick succession.
Fortunately, only one of the four bombs exploded. Police stated that since the crude bombs were apparently manufactured using Deepavali firecracker powder, the blast caused no injuries, only producing a loud sound similar to a firecracker and a large cloud of smoke.
Pugazhendi fled the scene immediately after the attack. The youths alerted the Madurantakam police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the three unexploded bombs.
The accused was later arrested from his hideout and is being questioned. Preliminary investigations suggest the bombs were locally made.