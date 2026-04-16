Tamil Nadu: Youth arrested for threatening ex-partner to resume relationship

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for threatening to kill his estranged girlfriend, who refused to patch things up with him after breaking up with him.
The complainant, a 23-year-old woman from Kathirvedu near Puzhal, worked at a private company in Villivakkam. She was in a relationship with Vikram of Lakshmipuram near Red Hills, who has five criminal cases against him, for five years before they separated a few months ago due to personal differences.
Following the separation, Vikram continued to stalk and harass the woman. Two days ago, he intercepted her near her residence and pressured her to resume the relationship. When she refused, he threatened to kill her and then end his life, police said.
The woman lodged a complaint at the Puzhal All Women Police Station, after which the police arrested Vikram. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.