Tamil Nadu: Years after announcement, mobile DPCs a non-starter

TIRUCHY: Though the state food minister announced the mobile DPCs for facilitating easy access, the farmers said that the announcement had not so far turned into reality.

The farmers continue to demand its implementation soon, so that it can help in curbing the private players from the procurement scene.

According to Sami Natarajan, Thanjavur District Secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, the concept of mobile DPCs will certainly ease procurement for the farmers.

The mobile DPCs will visit the fields and procure paddy directly, and this would avoid the tedious transporting procedure of paddy after harvest.

The functioning of the mobile DPCs would also reduce the unnecessary piling up of paddy in front of the DPCs, as they would be moved on the day itself from the fields to the godown.

“So, the complaints of long waiting hours can be prevented, and this would also curb the movements of private players during procurement season,” Natarajan said.

AKR Ravichandar, a farmer from Ammayagaram in Thanjavur, said that the announcement of mobile DPCs was made two years back, but it was not materialised.

He said that the farmers from the neighbouring fields can also approach the mobile DPC once the procurement is over in one particular field for which the procurement was made.

He opined that the private players take advantage of the government's delay in establishing the DPCs on time.

“Since the private parties reach out to the farmers at their respective fields and procure paddy and disburse money on the spot, the farmers have no hesitation in entertaining them. Even if the private players reduce the price and cut around 3 kg per bag, the farmers are not bothered, as they have less labour. In such a situation, the government-run mobile DPCs would be a great boon to the farmers,” Ravichandar detailed.

