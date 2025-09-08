Find ways to prevent private players in procurement: Delta farmers to govt

TIRUCHY: Although the government has announced the commencement of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) procurement year from September 1, the troubles faced by farmers continue.

The farmers continue to complain that they have to pay a bribe of Rs 60 per 40 kg bag of paddy, due to poor storage facilities, a fixed moisture condition, inadequate stock of gunny bags, and the unfulfilled demand for MSP as per the MS Swaminathan recommendation. This has compelled them to depend on private players.

Despite the private players providing less than Rs 2,300 per quintal of Grade A, the farmers intend to give the paddy to them as the private players make prompt payment, never fix any moisture conditions, and the farmers need not wait for a long time in front of the DPCs.

“One of the major issues faced by the farmers in the Delta region is the difficulty in availing purchase certificates from the revenue department. The farmers are made to run from pillar to post for availing the certificate which indicates the area of cultivation and the duration of the cultivation to give the harvested paddy into the DPCs but the private players take care of everything and the farmers opt them even though they provide less amount than the government fixation,” PS Masilamani, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Affiliated to CPI.

Masilamani accused the officials of never making proper planning before the commencement of the procurement.

They know the area of cultivation and the harvest season, but they fail to ensure adequate facilities, and so the farmers are left in a lurch, and they even wait for longer days for their turn in the DPCs.

“The DPCs even take 15 days to disburse the money, but the private parties pay instantly, and so the influence of the private players among the farmers is comparatively more among the farmers,” Masilamani said.

Masilamani also said that the DPCs should be opened in the non-Delta regions so that the farmers need not depend on the centres functioning in the Delta region or the private players.

Meanwhile, the farmers said that there would be rainfall during the KMS procurement season, and so the government should announce a relaxation of moisture conditions, and all the DPCs should be equipped with dryers. A permanent order of 19 per cent moisture condition should be declared so that the farmers need not depend on the private players who used to procure paddy with any moisture level.

“We have been demanding a dryer facility in all the DPCs, but the government has not so far fulfilled the demand. So, the poor farmers hesitate to approach the government-run DPCs,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

Vimalnathan charged that the collection of bribes is widely witnessed in all the DPCs. “The staff not only deduct 2 kg from a 40 kg bag, but also demand Rs 60 per bag as a bribe. We were told the bribe amount is shared among the DPC's staff and the officials concerned. It is not just Rs 60, but it amounts to the tune of several crores of rupees out of the entire procurement. This year, 49 lakh MT of paddy has been procured, and the calculation of the bribe goes beyond imagination,” Vimalnathan said.

Since having several discrepancies, the farmers are led to approach the private players rather than the government-run DPCs.

“It is time the government controls the private parties and augments the facilities in the government-run DPCs for the welfare of the farmers,” Vimalnathan added.

Meanwhile, PR Pandian, President, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, appealed to the government to speed up the procurement as the North East monsoon rains would pick up in the middle of October.

“The state government owes responsibility for the procurement of paddy and so the Chief Minister should depute officials to monitor the functioning of DPCs,” Pandian stressed.

Also Read:

- Tamil Nadu: Years after announcement, mobile DPCs a non-starter

- Procure in 50kg bags instead of conventional 40 kg bags: Delta farmers







