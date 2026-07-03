Tamil Nadu: Worker dies, another in critical condition after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well

When the family peeped into the well, they found both men lying unconscious. Suspecting that toxic gas had accumulated inside the well, they immediately alerted the Maraimalai Nagar Fire and Rescue Services.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and, wearing protective gear and masks, got down into the nearly 60-foot-deep well. They found both labourers unconscious and also detected the presence of toxic gas inside the well. After a difficult rescue operation, the firefighters brought the two men out and sent them to the Chengalpattu Government District Headquarters Hospital in an ambulance.