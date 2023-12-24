Tamil Nadu won't be sidelined, says Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T Mano Thangaraj on Sunday reiterated that the Centre's neglect has shown a clear lack of respect for Tamil Nadu and its people.

"Your actions should speak louder than words. Your neglect has shown a clear lack of respect for Tamil Nadu and its people. We demand immediate and fair treatment. Tamil Nadu won't be sidelined. We deserve and demand our rightful share, " Mano Thangaraj said in a social media post.

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Mano Thangaraj said, "The Union Government's treatment of Tamil Nadu, voiced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is nothing short of a betrayal. We, in Tamil Nadu, have poured our resources and efforts into the nation's coffers, especially through GST, only to be repaid with neglect and disdain."

"Since 2015, Tamil Nadu has been handed a mere 4 per cent of the relief funds it rightfully deserves. This isn't just neglect, it's a calculated insult. It's time to call out this injustice for what it is - a blatant disregard for one of the nation's key contributors, " Mano noted.

Further, the first-time minister said, "The spirit of cooperative federalism must prevail over partisan politics. This is why Dravidian leader and scholar CN Annadurai stood strong for devolution of political and economic powers to states and insisted that the Union of India should be a real federation of states."

"It's appalling to see some cheer for the BJP's mistreatment of Tamil Nadu, blinded by ideological biases. Remember, a crisis isn't the arena for political grandstanding. It's a test of our collective integrity, " added Thangaraj.