Tamil Nadu: Women, relatives kick, slipper man for allegedly harassing woman; video goes viral

Videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, show the man running along a road and pleading for help while being chased and beaten by the group.



Police identified the man as Selvam. According to police, he was accused of harassing a woman, triggering anger among her relatives and local residents. The group confronted Selvam and assaulted him. The viral footage shows the women kicking him and hitting him with footwear even as he repeatedly pleaded with them to stop. The police said the assault continued even as he attempted to flee.