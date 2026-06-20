Tamil Nadu: Women, relatives kick, slipper man for allegedly harassing woman; video goes viral

CHENNAI: A man was allegedly assaulted by a group of women and their relatives in Kannappalayam near Red Hills after he was accused of misbehaving with a woman.
Videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, show the man running along a road and pleading for help while being chased and beaten by the group.
Police identified the man as Selvam. According to police, he was accused of harassing a woman, triggering anger among her relatives and local residents. The group confronted Selvam and assaulted him. The viral footage shows the women kicking him and hitting him with footwear even as he repeatedly pleaded with them to stop. The police said the assault continued even as he attempted to flee.
The viral footage shows the women kicking him and hitting him with footwear even as he repeatedly pleaded with them to stop. The police said the assault continued even as he attempted to flee
The attack reportedly ended after a bystander intervened and warned the group about the consequences if the man suffered serious injuries.
On receiving information, the Red Hills police rushed to the spot, rescued Selvam, and admitted him to hospital for treatment.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further inquiries are under way to ascertain the circumstances leading to the assault and the allegations against the man.