Tamil Nadu women police win overall championship in shooting competition

CHENNAI: Making good use of their home advantage, Tamil Nadu Police emerged overall champions in the inaugural All India Police Special Shooting Competition (Women) organized by the state police here. The team from Border Security Force (BSF) were the runners-up.



Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena presided over the closing ceremony and distributed trophies and medals to the winning participants.

Thirty teams comprising women police personnel from 23 states and seven Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) teams participated in the competition which was conducted at Tamil Nadu Commando School Training Centre at Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district from June 16 to June 19.

The state police team also won the trophy for the overall best among states. BSF constable Paramila won the Overall best shot medal in the Revolver/Pistol shooting category while Tamil Nadu Police constable P Geetha won the Overall best shot medal in the Carbine/Sten gun shooting category.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and other senior police officers from the state participated in the closing ceremony.

Earlier, while inaugurating the shooting competition on June 15, TN DGP Shankar Jiwal had announced that the exclusive women police shooting competition will now be held annually. This first-of-its-kind shooting competition for Women Police is to celebrate the golden jubilee of women in Tamil Nadu police.