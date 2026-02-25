Tamil Nadu: Women outnumber men by 12 lakh on rolls

The trend, which has persisted for more than a decade, has been reflected in the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rolls too. After much of the chucking, male voters stand at 2.77 crore, while female voters are at 2.89 crore, a clear difference maintained across the past decade.

Until 2014, the electoral roll was slightly male-dominated, with 2.68,92,858 men compared to 2,68,56,716 women. The trend shifted in 2015, when women voters rose to 2.81 crore, overtaking men who stood at 2.80 crore that year.

The gender gap in favour of women was around five lakh in 2017 and widened to 13 lakh over the next seven years. During the 2025 SIR, the difference peaked at 13.25 lakh before settling at 12.21 lakh in the final roll.