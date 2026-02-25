Tamil Nadu: Women outnumber men by 12 lakh on rolls

CHENNAI: If you have wondered why the two Dravidian majors have historically focused on schemes for the welfare of women, you should take a close look at the gender gap in the electoral rolls, which shows a marked increase since 2015, with more women voters than men.
The trend, which has persisted for more than a decade, has been reflected in the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rolls too. After much of the chucking, male voters stand at 2.77 crore, while female voters are at 2.89 crore, a clear difference maintained across the past decade.
Until 2014, the electoral roll was slightly male-dominated, with 2.68,92,858 men compared to 2,68,56,716 women. The trend shifted in 2015, when women voters rose to 2.81 crore, overtaking men who stood at 2.80 crore that year.
The gender gap in favour of women was around five lakh in 2017 and widened to 13 lakh over the next seven years. During the 2025 SIR, the difference peaked at 13.25 lakh before settling at 12.21 lakh in the final roll.
Despite their numerical dominance, women's representation in electoral politics remains relatively low. Former CPM MLA K Balabharathi said women voters come into the limelight only during election time, when parties announce schemes targeting them. "The same importance must be given to women in the political field as well," she said, referring to political representation.
However, Rajya Sabha MP Salma of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) differed, pointing out that the government has provided 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. She said such measures have enhanced women's grassroots participation and provided administrative experience that could help them advance to the Assembly or Parliament.
Recognising the growing influence of women voters, both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK have been announcing women-centric poll promises ahead of the upcoming election as well.