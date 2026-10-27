Tamil Nadu women earn just 74% of men's wages: Study

The working paper titled, ‘Women, Work and Status: Labour Market Outcomes in Tamil Nadu’, authored by A Kalaiyarasan, Associate Professor at MIDS, was published in August 2026.

Drawing on 30 years of labour-market survey data, secondary literature and the 2019 Time Use Survey, the study examines women’s labour-force participation, earnings, occupational distribution and the effects of state welfare interventions.

The findings present a paradox: TN performs better than the national average on several indicators of women’s employment, but its progress has not eliminated the gender wage gap or ensured that women’s participation translates into better-paid work.

Women’s labour-force participation rate in TN stood at about 43% in 2020-21, against the national average of 32.5%. However, the rate had declined from 54.1% in 1993-94 to 33.7% in 2017-18 before recovering. The paper cautions that the subsequent rise cannot be treated as an unqualified improvement, as it was partly driven by women entering unpaid work during the pandemic, especially in agriculture.

The earnings gap remains pronounced. Women in regular salaried employment earned an average of Rs 12,969 a month in 2020-21, compared with Rs 17,476 for men, meaning women earned about 74% of men’s wages. Among self-employed workers, women’s earnings were only about 37% of men’s.