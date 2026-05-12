Tamil Nadu: Woman's earlobes severed for earrings, intruder held

The intruder cut both her earlobes and snatched the earrings she was wearing before fleeing the spot. Lakshmi woke up after experiencing severe pain and raised an alarm. Neighbours and relatives living nearby rushed to the house and found her bleeding from both ears. She was admitted to the Ponneri Government Hospital for treatment.

Based on information received, the Ponneri police visited the scene and launched an investigation.

After investigations, Arul Kumar was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.