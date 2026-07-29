Tamil Nadu: Woman loses Rs 5.30 lakh cash to false job offer

It is said that M Vasanthi (52), a resident of Somarasampettai had recently met Irudayaraj (50) who told her that he has several contacts in Tiruchy court and would get her son a job there.

Trusting him, Vasanthi handed over a sum of Rs 5.30 lakh in several instalments from 2022 to 2025.

However, Irudayaraj failed to arrange the job and started threatening when she demanded the money. Subsequently, Vasanthi lodged a complaint and Tiruchy GH police commenced investigation.