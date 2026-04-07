Tamil Nadu: Woman jumps in front of moving train; man who tried to save her also killed

CHENNAI: A woman died after jumping in front of a moving train near Maraimalai Nagar railway station in Chengalpattu district on Monday (April 6). A man who attempted to save her was also killed in the incident.
The incident occurred around 10.20 am, when an express train was passing through the area at high speed. The woman, aged about 30, who was standing near the tracks, suddenly jumped in front of the train.
A man present at the spot tried to rescue her, but both were hit by the train and died on the spot, said a Daily Thanthi report.
On receiving information, the Tambaram railway police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies and sent them to Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police identified the man as Ilangovan (53), a resident of Thalimangalam near Maraimalai Nagar.
The identity of the woman and the reason for her act are yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.