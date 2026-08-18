Tamil Nadu: Woman held for aiding a man in sexually harassing minors

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old woman staff member at a government girls’ hostel in Vazhapadi, Salem district, was arrested on Tuesday under the Pocso Act for aiding a man to sexually harass two Class 10 students staying at the hostel.
The accused, Radhika of Ambedkar Nagar, was employed as a cleaner at the hostel, where students from various parts of Salem stay.
Police said she was acquainted with Raghupathi (30), of Aathumedu. Radhika facilitated a meeting between Raghupathi and two girls. On the birthday of one of the girls, Raghupathi arrived with a cake and took the girls to a secluded location with Radhika’s assistance.
Raghupathi sexually harassed them, who then informed their parents. Based on a complaint, the Vazhapadi All-Women Police registered a case under the Pocso Act against Raghupathi and Radhika. Radhika was arrested, while a search is under way to trace him.