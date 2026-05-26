Tamil Nadu: Woman gets life term for killing husband

Annadurai (55) of Thuraiyur, who was working as an AE at BSNL, married Padmini (50) around 30 years back, and later, he married another woman -- Lalitha (45). Annadurai kept his first wife, Padmini, on the first floor and Lalitha on the ground floor.

On December 24, 2023, while Annadurai was assaulting Padmini, she pushed him from the first floor. He died after sustaining a severe head injury and the Thuraiyur police registered a case. The case was in progress with the Additional Sessions Court. On Tuesday, the judge awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Padmini.