Tamil Nadu: Woman climbs water tank to end life, saved

TIRUCHY: A woman who was undergoing treatment for consuming an overdose of sedative pills in Tiruchy GH caused a flutter by climbing atop the water tank and threatening suicide. She was later rescued by the fire and rescue team on Friday (July 17).
It is said that Rekha (40) from Valavanthankottai in Tiruchy had lost her money and jewels to a known person. As she could not get back the valuables, the frustrated Rakha had recently consumed an overdose of sedatives, and the neighbours had admitted her to the hospital.
On Friday, suddenly, Rekha climbed atop the water tank in the hospital premises and attempted to commit suicide by jumping from there. The public who saw her standing atop the water tank passed on the information to the officials in the GH and the police.
Subsequently, the Tiruchy Fire and Rescue team reached the spot and rescued her and took her down after convincing her for more than an hour. Later, she was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The doctors have also planned counseling for Rekha.