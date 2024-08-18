Tamil Nadu witnesses drastic fall in wind power generation

CHENNAI: A fortnight after recording the all-time high wind power generation, the State has been witnessing a steep fall in the wind generation in the last few days with generation falling to 24 MW on August 13 morning from peak due to widespread rains.

The State recorded an all-high wind generation of 5,899 MW on July 30 bettering the two-year-old record of 5,689 MW on July 3, 2022.

But on August 13, two weeks after record generation, wind power generation during morning peak load has come down to a mere 24 MW and the day’s total energy generation stood at 4.794 million units.

According to the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre data, the average wind generation on July 30 was 4,140 MW when the power generation set a new record.

However, the average wind generation fell to 200 MW on August 13 and then it slightly increased to 649 MW on August 14. On August 16, the average wind generation increased to 939 MW.

A wind power generator told DT Next that wind generation had fallen steeply during the peak wind season due to widespread rains.

“Even though the wind seasons began early this year in May itself, the wind energy generation was not as good as last year’s. Unless the wind speed picks up in the coming days, the generation would be much less this year,” the wind generator said.

The State with an installed capacity of 10,591.68 MW of windmills approximately generates 13,000 Mu of wind power every year. In 2023, the State absorbed 10,755 Mu of wind power during the peak season -- between July and September. But windmill owners are not sure if the same will happen this year.