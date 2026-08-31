Tamil Nadu | Withdraw free travel for women in mofussil, express buses: Private operators

TIRUCHY: The private tour operators and taxi owners submitted a petition with the Tiruchy District Collector demanding the withdrawal of the free services in express and mufassil buses, which would affect their livelihood.
The private tour operators who met the District Collector Pratik Tayal said that the state government has extended the free bus service to women across the state in the express and mufassil buses, and this would certainly affect their livelihood as the people would opt for the free service rather than the private buses.
They said that they had already been affected due to several issues, including the fuel price hike, and most of the people dependent on the private bus services have lost their employment.
They appealed to the state government to find an alternate arrangement for their livelihood or withdraw the free service to women. They also demanded that the road tax be collected once in three months and that diesel be made available at a subsidised price which would support them.
“We have also sent an appeal to the Chief Minister explaining our plight, and we expect a favourable response from him,” said P Ramesh, president, Tiruchy Central Region Tourist Vehicle Drivers Welfare Association.