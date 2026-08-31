Tamil Nadu | Withdraw free travel for women in mofussil, express buses: Private operators

The private tour operators who met the District Collector Pratik Tayal said that the state government has extended the free bus service to women across the state in the express and mufassil buses, and this would certainly affect their livelihood as the people would opt for the free service rather than the private buses.

They said that they had already been affected due to several issues, including the fuel price hike, and most of the people dependent on the private bus services have lost their employment.