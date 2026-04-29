Tamil Nadu: With warmer May's arrival, power demand set to remain high

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand and daily energy consumption scaled new highs on Tuesday (April 28), with the peak touching an all-time high of 21,211 MW and consumption reaching 470.674 million units (MU), according to officials.
The latest figures surpass the previous peak demand of 21,117 MW recorded on April 27 and earlier highs of 21,060 MW on April 21. The State has seen a steady climb in electricity usage through April, with peak demand rising from 20,974 MW on April 16 and 21,010 MW on April 17 to current levels. The previous year’s high stood at 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.
Daily energy consumption has also followed a similar trajectory, increasing from 460.301 MU on April 16 and 462.664 MU on April 18 to 466.196 MU on April 22, before touching a record 470.674 MU on April 28. The earlier high was 454.32 MU on April 30, 2024.
Officials attributed the surge to multiple factors, including rising summer temperatures, increased use of air-conditioners, and heightened electricity consumption during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. “Power demand is remaining high even past 1 am as people watch matches at home and in public places such as bars and parks, leading to sustained consumption,” an official said.
The demand has also been driven by soaring temperatures, with several districts recording departures of over 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Chennai, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari, Karur, and Tiruchy were among the regions witnessing above-normal temperatures on Tuesday.
Another contributing factor is the growing reliance on induction stoves. Officials said an additional load of 300 MW to 350 MW is being recorded daily due to increased usage of electric cooking appliances. This trend has been partly linked to LPG supply constraints in the commercial segment, prompting both eateries and households to shift towards induction-based cooking to manage fuel usage within the 25-day refill cycle.
Despite the rising demand, officials maintained that the power situation remains under control, with adequate arrangements in place to meet requirements. However, with meteorological authorities forecasting a warmer May, electricity demand is expected to stay elevated in the coming weeks.
All-time high peak power demand
April 28
21,211 MW
April 27
21,117 MW
April 21
21,060 MW
April 17
21,010 MW
April 16
20,974 MW
May 2, 2024
20,830 MW
All-time high daily energy consumption
April 28
470.674 MU
April 22
466.196 MU
April 18
462.664 MU
April 16
460.301 MU
April 30, 2024
454.32 MU