Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: With warmer May's arrival, power demand set to remain high

The latest figures surpass the previous peak demand of 21,117 MW recorded on April 27 and earlier highs of 21,060 MW on April 21
Power towers
Power towers
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CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand and daily energy consumption scaled new highs on Tuesday (April 28), with the peak touching an all-time high of 21,211 MW and consumption reaching 470.674 million units (MU), according to officials.

The latest figures surpass the previous peak demand of 21,117 MW recorded on April 27 and earlier highs of 21,060 MW on April 21. The State has seen a steady climb in electricity usage through April, with peak demand rising from 20,974 MW on April 16 and 21,010 MW on April 17 to current levels. The previous year’s high stood at 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.

Daily energy consumption has also followed a similar trajectory, increasing from 460.301 MU on April 16 and 462.664 MU on April 18 to 466.196 MU on April 22, before touching a record 470.674 MU on April 28. The earlier high was 454.32 MU on April 30, 2024.

Officials attributed the surge to multiple factors, including rising summer temperatures, increased use of air-conditioners, and heightened electricity consumption during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. “Power demand is remaining high even past 1 am as people watch matches at home and in public places such as bars and parks, leading to sustained consumption,” an official said.

The demand has also been driven by soaring temperatures, with several districts recording departures of over 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Chennai, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari, Karur, and Tiruchy were among the regions witnessing above-normal temperatures on Tuesday.

Another contributing factor is the growing reliance on induction stoves. Officials said an additional load of 300 MW to 350 MW is being recorded daily due to increased usage of electric cooking appliances. This trend has been partly linked to LPG supply constraints in the commercial segment, prompting both eateries and households to shift towards induction-based cooking to manage fuel usage within the 25-day refill cycle.

Despite the rising demand, officials maintained that the power situation remains under control, with adequate arrangements in place to meet requirements. However, with meteorological authorities forecasting a warmer May, electricity demand is expected to stay elevated in the coming weeks.

All-time high peak power demand

April 28

21,211 MW

April 27

21,117 MW

April 21

21,060 MW

April 17  

21,010 MW

April 16

20,974 MW

May 2, 2024

20,830 MW


All-time high daily energy consumption

April 28

470.674 MU

April 22

466.196 MU

April 18

462.664 MU

April 16

460.301 MU

April 30, 2024

454.32 MU

summer
soaring temperatures
Power demands

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