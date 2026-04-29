Tamil Nadu: With warmer May's arrival, power demand set to remain high

The latest figures surpass the previous peak demand of 21,117 MW recorded on April 27 and earlier highs of 21,060 MW on April 21. The State has seen a steady climb in electricity usage through April, with peak demand rising from 20,974 MW on April 16 and 21,010 MW on April 17 to current levels. The previous year’s high stood at 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.

Daily energy consumption has also followed a similar trajectory, increasing from 460.301 MU on April 16 and 462.664 MU on April 18 to 466.196 MU on April 22, before touching a record 470.674 MU on April 28. The earlier high was 454.32 MU on April 30, 2024.