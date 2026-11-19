The five-member gang was to travel by road to Bengaluru, from where three of them were to board a flight to Malaysia. But their plans were busted by the Avadi city police, who arrested all five of them and seized the ganja and cash including foreign currency from them.

The police had received a tip off about movement of narcotics in Ennore police limits on Tuesday after which vehicle checks were intensified. A police team intercepted a SUV near Minjur, and when the occupants gave evasive replies to their questions, the police team searched the vehicle.

The police found 2.6 kg of ganja stashed in the vehicle and also Rs 6.42 lakh Indian currency and 9,700 British pounds (Rs 12 lakh) and silk sarees in the suitcases. When they interrogated the occupants, the police found that the mastermind was S Ashik Ali (29) of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga. Investigations revealed that Ali used to be a Kuruvi (slang for human couriers hired by smugglers to transport contraband). After getting caught smuggling sea turtles, his passport was revoked in 2023.