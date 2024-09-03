Tamil Nadu will gain more from Mekedatu dam: DK Shivakumar

CHENNAI: In Chennai heading a team of over 15 officials to inspect the solid waste management, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said more than his State, Tamil Nadu would gain from the contentious Mekedatu dam project.

The project had triggered anxiety and anger among farmers in Tamil Nadu, who are already at the receiving end whenever the monsoon is weak in the catchment areas of the Cauvery river in Karnataka.

Responding to a question from the media, Shivakumar, who also handles the water resources portfolio, referred to the copious inflows into the Cauvery river after strong rains, which enabled it to release the surplus water to Tamil Nadu. "The Mekedatu balancing reservoir would benefit Tamil Nadu more," he said without elaborating.

"But I don't want to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue now. Rain god has helped both the states. (I hope) Good sense will prevail upon Tamil Nadu people...Mekedatu dam will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka," he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the solid waste management in Chennai, he said, "I am very impressed with the cleaning facility in Chennai. I congratulated the government and the entire team. They have taken a different approach. This visit was a good learning process for all of us."

Shivakumar, also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, was accompanied by senior officials from Bengaluru municipal corporation. As part of the tour, the minister and team visited the Srinivas Waste Management Services plant in Chennai, Mahashakti Bio-Enercon's biogas manufacturing and supply facility in Madhavaram, and Urbraser Sumeet office.

"Gained insights into the Chennai Model's waste management practices focusing on reduction, recycling, and the innovative use of biogas across various sectors, the sustainable strategies that we also intend to implement in Bengaluru," he said in a social media post.

"Biogas, as an eco-friendly and renewable energy source, holds significant potential to enhance Bengaluru's energy efficiency,” Shivakumar added.