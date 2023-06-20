'Tamil Nadu will disappear if BJP is allowed to rule again': Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Kalaignar Kottam’ in Thiruvarur, as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Using the occasion to hit out at the BJP, Stalin said it would be disastrous if the saffron party returns to power yet again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “Tamil Nadu will disappear if BJP is allowed to rule again. Allowing BJP to rule again will be bad for Tamil language, Tamil race, Tamil Nadu, and our country,” Stalin added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was scheduled to attend the function skipped the event citing health reasons, while Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was present.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Stalin said Kalaignar Kottam was designed in Dravidian architectural style but with modern facilities.

“Late Chief Minister Karunanidhi had implemented projects for all towns from Chennai to Kanyakumari. Thiruvarur is the town that made Karunanidhi the leader of the nation. This is where he met Anna (late leader CN Annadurai) for the first time,” Stalin said.

The government he heads was following the same path as that of Karunanidhi, said Stalin, adding, “It was Karunanidhi who got chief ministers the right to hoist the National Flag on Independence Day. This Kottam is set up as a symbol that the artist is still alive and ruling.”

Spread across 7,000 square feet, the 'kottam' (a structure built in memory of highly respected persons) has been built in the form of Thiruvarur Aazhi Ther at a cost of Rs 12 crores.