Tamil Nadu: Will Class 12 exam results be released before Assembly election results?

CHENNAI: The Election Commission is reportedly considering the early release of Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 board examination results ahead of the 2026 Assembly election results.
According to Thanthi TV, discussions are underway to publish the results before May 4. At present, the Assembly election results are scheduled for May 4, while the Class 12 results are tentatively expected on May 8.
Officials are assessing whether announcing the exam results around the same time as the election results could influence the electoral process, and if the schedule needs adjustment.
No final decision has been taken yet. An official announcement is expected once a call is made on the timing of the results.