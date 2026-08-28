Tamil Nadu will build elevated corridor from Tambaram to Chengai: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Minister for Highways and Public Works Aadhav Arjuna said the State government would take up the Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated corridor project to tackle traffic congestion on the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road.
The announcement followed a demand raised by AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during Thursday’s Question Hour. He asked the minister whether the government would implement the elevated corridor project, which had been proposed during the AIADMK regime.
Replying to him, the minister said the government had already announced an eight-lane road from Chennai to Kanniyakumari.
Explaining the traffic congestion in suburban areas surrounding Chennai, Aadhav said the travel time from Chengalpattu to Chennai airport had increased to nearly three hours due to heavy traffic.
"The same situation is witnessed while travelling from Tiruvallur through Poonamallee. The elevated corridor between Tambaram and Chengalpattu will be implemented after detailed discussions with the Union government. A meeting with the Union government is scheduled for next month," he assured.