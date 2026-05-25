Tamil Nadu: Wild jumbo triggers panic at Marudhamalai

COIMBATORE: Panic gripped devotees visiting Marudhamalai Subramaniya Swamy Temple after a wild elephant wandered onto the step pathway leading to the famous hill shrine near Coimbatore.
According to forest officials, the elephant emerged from the nearby forest area and remained along the hill route for a considerable time, causing alarm among devotees climbing towards the temple. The devotees ran to safer areas after spotting the animal near the pathway.
Following information from the public, personnel from the forest department rushed to the spot and initiated measures to safely drive the elephant back into the forest. Normalcy returned only after the elephant retreated into the adjoining reserve forest area.
In another wildlife-related incident, a wild elephant entered the Poochanakkolli tribal village near Gudalur on Sunday night and damaged the house of a tribal resident.
The elephant attacked the hut belonging to a resident identified as Manoj. Forest officials said the animal partially damaged the structure, including sections of the roof, and inserted its trunk inside the hut, ransacking household articles.
Manoj and his family, who were inside the house at the time, managed to escape safely through the rear entrance. Hearing the commotion, neighbouring residents rushed to the spot and joined efforts to chase the elephant away from the settlement.
Residents alleged that wild elephants have been entering residential areas and farmlands frequently in recent weeks, creating fear among tribal communities and farmers alike.
Villagers from several tribal hamlets have petitioned district authorities and the forest department to strengthen surveillance measures and prevent elephants from entering inhabited areas and damaging crops.