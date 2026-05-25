Tamil Nadu: Wild jumbo triggers panic at Marudhamalai

According to forest officials, the elephant emerged from the nearby forest area and remained along the hill route for a considerable time, causing alarm among devotees climbing towards the temple. The devotees ran to safer areas after spotting the animal near the pathway.

Following information from the public, personnel from the forest department rushed to the spot and initiated measures to safely drive the elephant back into the forest. Normalcy returned only after the elephant retreated into the adjoining reserve forest area.

In another wildlife-related incident, a wild elephant entered the Poochanakkolli tribal village near Gudalur on Sunday night and damaged the house of a tribal resident.

The elephant attacked the hut belonging to a resident identified as Manoj. Forest officials said the animal partially damaged the structure, including sections of the roof, and inserted its trunk inside the hut, ransacking household articles.