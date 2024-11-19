Tamil Nadu: Widespread rains across Delta region inundate Samba crops

TIRUCHY: The Delta region has received moderate rainfall with the maximum rainfall of 64 mm recorded at Sembanarkoil in the Mayiladuthurai district. Meanwhile, samba cultivation was hit as rainwater inundated several places.

As predicted by the IMD, the rains commenced in the late hours of Sunday across the Delta region. Though there was no rain in Tiruchy in the morning, the rural areas in the district witnessed heavy rain in the evening hours with 15.4 mm in Marungapuri, and 14 mm in Thuraiyur, and mild showers continued in the other parts of the district.

Among the Delta districts, Mayiladuthurai received heavy downpours on Monday with 64.30 mm rainfall in Sembanarkoil while the Mayiladuthurai town witnessed 42 mm rainfall between 10.3 am and 12.30 pm. Nagapattinam district received an average rainfall of 35 mm.

While in Tiruvarur, heavy rain was witnessed with Nannilam receiving a maximum of 59 mm of rainfall and Needamangalam witnessing 47.7 mm while Kodavasal received 39.2 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 4 pm. Thanjavur received a good spell of rainfall in the morning with Kumbakonam receiving 33 mm of rainfall, Ayyampettai receiving 31 mm of rainfall and Manjalaru receiving 23.60 mm of rainfall.

Thanjavur district administration declared a holiday for the schools. Several places in the district experienced waterlogging. The samba crops were submerged at several places in the district and the rainwater receded only in the evening. The farmers noted that the crops would have been damaged if water had not receded in the evening.

Similarly, the Ariyalur and Perambalur districts received moderate rainfall. In Ariyalur, places like T-Pazhur, Meensurutti, and Udayarpalayam received heavy rainfall and the normal life of the people was affected in these areas.