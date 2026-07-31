Tamil Nadu wide eKYC campaign for NFSA beneficiaries to be held on August 2

In a circular issued on Friday, S Sivarasu, Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, instructed all District Collectors to organise special camps at fair price shops and closely monitor the exercise to achieve 100 per cent eKYC coverage.

The initiative follows the Centre's mandate, which makes eKYC compulsory for all NFSA beneficiaries.

Officials have been asked to create awareness among cardholders, deploy adequate staff and ensure uninterrupted functioning of electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) devices during the drive. They have also been instructed to personally monitor the exercise and submit compliance reports after the campaign.