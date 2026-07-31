Tamil Nadu wide eKYC campaign for NFSA beneficiaries to be held on August 2

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will conduct a statewide special campaign on August 2 to complete electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification for beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), with district administrations directed to ensure maximum participation.
In a circular issued on Friday, S Sivarasu, Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, instructed all District Collectors to organise special camps at fair price shops and closely monitor the exercise to achieve 100 per cent eKYC coverage.
The initiative follows the Centre's mandate, which makes eKYC compulsory for all NFSA beneficiaries.
Officials have been asked to create awareness among cardholders, deploy adequate staff and ensure uninterrupted functioning of electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) devices during the drive. They have also been instructed to personally monitor the exercise and submit compliance reports after the campaign.
According to the circular, Tamil Nadu has completed eKYC verification for 95.42 per cent of ration cards, while beneficiary-wise authentication has reached 85.77 per cent.
The August 2 campaign is intended to bridge the remaining gap and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries complete the mandatory verification process.
The Director said every effort should be made to achieve full eKYC coverage during the special campaign and instructed district administrations to treat the exercise as a priority.
Beneficiaries who have not completed eKYC have been urged to visit their respective fair price shops on August 2 with the required identification documents and complete the authentication process without delay.