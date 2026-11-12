Tamil Nadu: West Zone police register over 1,800 cases in crackdown across eight districts

COIMBATORE: The West Zone police registered more than 1,800 cases during a two-day special drive targeting history-sheeters, drug offenders, traffic violators and those consuming liquor in public places across eight districts.
The drive was conducted on November 9 and 10 under the supervision of West Zone Inspector General of Police RV Ramya Bharathi. As part of the operation, police verified the records of 1,235 history-sheeters; arrested 36 for continuing to engage in criminal activities and remanded them in judicial custody.
Efforts are also under way to obtain bonds for good behaviour from 1,111 history-sheeters, while the remaining offenders were warned of stringent action if they continued to indulge in criminal activities.
In a separate exercise, police monitored 441 persons, including those previously involved in murder and assault cases and those released on bail in such cases. Four cases were registered; eight persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
During special vehicle checks, cases were booked against 684 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol, 208 for dangerous driving and 150 for overspeeding.
The police also deployed drone cameras to monitor public places and curb drinking in open spaces. A total of 786 cases were registered, and action was initiated against 806 people for consuming alcohol in public places.