Tamil Nadu: West Zone police register over 1,800 cases in crackdown across eight districts

The drive was conducted on November 9 and 10 under the supervision of West Zone Inspector General of Police RV Ramya Bharathi. As part of the operation, police verified the records of 1,235 history-sheeters; arrested 36 for continuing to engage in criminal activities and remanded them in judicial custody.

Efforts are also under way to obtain bonds for good behaviour from 1,111 history-sheeters, while the remaining offenders were warned of stringent action if they continued to indulge in criminal activities.

In a separate exercise, police monitored 441 persons, including those previously involved in murder and assault cases and those released on bail in such cases. Four cases were registered; eight persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.