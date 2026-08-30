Tamil Nadu: Weavers stage kanji thotti protest

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Over 300 weavers participated in a kanji thotti protest led by the CITU, opposite the Punal Veli Weavers Cooperative Society near Rajapalayam.
The weavers condemned the State government and the Handlooms department for allegedly leaving them without work for the past four months and demanded that the wage for producing a saree in eight hours be fixed at Rs 500.
They also demanded Rs 40,000 each as relief for the families of weavers who have been without work for four months and sought employment through the year.
As talks with officials led by Handlooms department district deputy director Palanikumar failed, the weavers continued their protest by preparing and drinking kanji.