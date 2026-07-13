Tamil Nadu: Wastewater monitoring can offer early warning for typhoid, finds Lancet study in Vellore

Published in The Lancet Microbe, the findings strengthen the case for integrating environmental surveillance into routine public health programmes in typhoid-endemic regions.

The prospective study was carried out by researchers from Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Imperial College London and collaborating institutions across 33 urban wards in Vellore between December 12, 2022, and June 30, 2023, before the rollout of the TyphiBEV typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) trial. The objective was to establish baseline S. Typhi detection in wastewater and to determine whether it reflected the clinical burden of typhoid in the community.

Researchers collected 1,446 wastewater samples, comprising 723 grab samples and 723 Moore swabs, from 50 surveillance sites serving a population of about 2.25 lakh.