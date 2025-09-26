Tamil Nadu warns private medical colleges against excess fee collection

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has warned self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu against charging fees beyond the prescribed limits during MBBS and BDS admissions for the academic year 2025–2026.

In a notification issued by the selection committee on September 22, all deans and principals of self-financing medical institutions were reminded to strictly adhere to directions of the Supreme Court, High Court orders, and guidelines of the National Medical Commission.

The committee cautioned that any refusal to admit candidates allotted through government counselling or any demand for fees higher than those fixed by the Fee Fixation Committee would invite strict action. Such action could include withdrawal of approval or cancellation of the institution’s affiliation.

Authorities have expressed concern over repeated complaints from students and parents about alleged demands for additional payments, either in the form of capitation fees or inflated tuition charges. The committee further stated that specific complaints received from candidates will be examined, and legal and administrative measures will follow against institutions found guilty of violations.

Institutions were reminded that failure to comply with court rulings and government guidelines would not be tolerated. “The government will not hesitate to act against erring colleges if they exploit students by collecting excess fees or by denying admissions under the government quota,” the notification added.