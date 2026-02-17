Tamil Nadu: Villagers threaten poll boycott over check post

DINDIGUL: Residents of a hill village near Thandikudi have announced that they will boycott the upcoming elections if authorities fail to remove a check post that has blocked vehicular access to their area.
Koodam Nagar, a hill village near Perumparai in the Thandikudi panchayat under Kodaikanal lower hills, has more than 65 families, most of whom depend on agriculture for their livelihood. For several years, residents have been travelling by vehicles along the road from Pannaikadu to Koodam Nagar.
However, a check post has recently come up, preventing vehicles from passing through. Villagers said the restriction has affected their ability to access timely medical treatment. They also alleged that they are unable to transport essential agricultural produce to markets.